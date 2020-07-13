12 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 471 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 12 additional cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

The total number of cases is now 471.

The most recent cases are:

69-year-old male (hospitalized)

57-year-old male (hospitalized)

45-year-old female (not hospitalized)

59-year-old female (not hospitalized)

80-year-old female (not hospitalized)

61-year-old female (not hospitalized)

Unknown male (not hospitalized)

59-year-old male (hospitalization unknown)

21-year-old male (hospitalization unknown)

83-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)

58-year-old male (hospitalization unknown)

92-year-old female (hospitalized)

Epidemiology staff are still trying to reach out to these patients, so their hospitalization status is currently unknown.

Eight Madison County residents are currently hospitalized. One of those patients is on a ventilator.

Of those patients, 311 have completely recovered and 30 patients say they are feeling better.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 308 (65%)

38301: 110 (23%)

38356: 5 (1%)

38391: 6 (1%)

38366: 4 (1%)

38343: 10 (2%)

38313: 9 (2%)

38392: 1 (0.25%)

38355: 3 (1%)

38362: 5 (1%)

38006: 4 (1%)

38302: 1 (0.25%)

38308: 1 (0.25%)

Unknown: 4 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 199 (42%)

White: 199 (42%)

Asian: 6 (1%)

Hispanic: 28 (6%)

Other/Multiracial: 12 (3%)

Unspecified: 27 (6%)

Gender:

Female: 266 (56%)

Male: 205 (44%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 311 (66%)

Not recovered: 97 (21%)

Better: 30 (6%)

Unknown: 30 (6%)

Deaths: 3 (1%)

Age: