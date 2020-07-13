65,274 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 749 deaths, 3,284 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 65,274 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, July 13. In addition, 749 people have died and 3,284 have been hospitalized. Another 36,996 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Monday. The report shows 537 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 27 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 211

Bedford County – 630

Benton County – 16

Bledsoe County – 631

Blount County – 348

Bradley County – 1,010

Campbell County – 72

Cannon County – 58

Carroll County – 57

Carter County — 108

Cheatham County – 287

Chester County – 81

Claiborne County – 76

Clay County – 23

Cocke County – 146

Coffee County – 152

Crockett County — 65

Cumberland County – 229

Davidson County – 13,976

Decatur County – 35

DeKalb County – 99

Dickson County – 282

Dyer County – 302

Fayette County – 380

Fentress County – 29

Franklin County – 122

Gibson County – 203

Giles County – 122

Grainger County – 59

Greene County – 157

Grundy County – 67

Hamblen County – 508

Hamilton County – 3,535

Hancock County – 12

Hardeman County — 444

Hardin County – 140

Hawkins County – 95

Haywood County — 141

Henderson County — 83

Henry County — 54

Hickman County – 112

Houston County – 23

Humphreys County – 48

Jackson County – 50

Jefferson County – 193

Johnson County – 49

Knox County – 1,717

Lake County – 696

Lauderdale County – 193

Lawrence County – 250

Lewis County — 12

Lincoln County – 95

Loudon County – 331

Macon County – 646

Madison County – 384

Marion County – 101

Marshall County – 123

Maury County – 499

McMinn County – 293

McNairy County — 117

Meigs County –40

Monroe County – 156

Montgomery County – 824

Moore County – 23

Morgan County — 34

Obion County — 127

Overton County – 79

Perry County – 43

Pickett County — 8

Polk County – 57

Putnam County – 1,081

Rhea County – 350

Roane County – 88

Robertson County – 973

Rutherford County – 3,755

Scott County – 29

Sequatchie County – 52

Sevier County – 924

Shelby County – 14,163

Smith County – 185

Stewart County — 27

Sullivan County – 248

Sumner County – 2,040

Tipton County – 717

Trousdale County – 1,510

Unicoi County – 60

Union County — 28

Van Buren County – 9

Warren County – 159

Washington County – 276

Wayne County – 123

Weakley County — 79

White County – 93

Williamson County – 1,939

Wilson County – 1,261

Out of state – 1,660

Pending – 1,077

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 83

Asian – 721

Black or African-American – 12,883

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 56

Other/Multiracial – 10,012

White – 26,607

Pending – 14,912

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 31,976

Hispanic – 13,963

Pending – 19,335

Gender:

Female – 30,763

Male – 33,486

Pending – 1,025

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.