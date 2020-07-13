JACKSON, Tenn.– A church holds communion, but not in the way you’d think.

“It’s a little different, but something that I’m grateful for,” First Presbyterian Church associate pastor for youth Courtney Bowen said.

When you take communion, you usually do it in a church surrounded by others. In the midst of the pandemic, that isn’t the case.

First Presbyterian Church held a virtual communion service Sunday evening.

Members tuned in from all over for the service, and provided their own bread.

“As we share the bread and drink the cup, we invite people to do that in their homes with us, as we’re doing it here via live stream,” Bowen said.

The Presbyterian Church USA recently approved this means of celebrating communion.

Bowen said there’s a lot of anxiety in the world right now.

“Celebrating the Lord’s supper together as a community of faith could maybe just speak to that anxiety and help us to experience the peace that passes all understanding,” Bowen said.

The virtual service featured music, prayer, and both pastors speaking.

Bowen says she’s thankful for technology allowing everyone to stay connected, and still celebrate from a distance.

“It reminds us that we are, indeed, the body of Christ, even if we are miles apart,” Bowen said.

Whether or not a church holds virtual communion during the pandemic, it depends on the denomination and individual church.