Family throws surprise parade for two loved ones

HUMBOLDT, Tenn.–A family celebrates two birthdays with a parade.

Peggy Samples celebrated her 91st birthday with her great-grandson, Michel Johnston, who turned 22.

Family members decorated their cars and drove by to show their love and celebrate their loved ones.

Both say they enjoyed celebrating together, and one gives advice to the younger generations.

“Don’t drink, and don’t smoke,” Samples said.

“It means a lot. Family time is always important,” Johnston said.

The family topped off the celebration with a birthday cake.