Family throws surprise parade for two loved ones

Ali Mason

HUMBOLDT, Tenn.–A family celebrates two birthdays with a parade.

Screen Shot 2020 07 13 At 12.14.28 Am

Peggy Samples celebrated her 91st birthday with her great-grandson, Michel Johnston, who turned 22.

Family members decorated their cars and drove by to show their love and celebrate their loved ones.

Both say they enjoyed celebrating together, and one gives advice to the younger generations.

“Don’t drink, and don’t smoke,” Samples said.

“It means a lot. Family time is always important,” Johnston said.

The family topped off the celebration with a birthday cake.

Categories: Local News, News

Related Posts