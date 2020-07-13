Free face masks to be distributed in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department, along with representatives from the University of Tennessee/Tennessee State University Extension office and West Bemis Baptist Church will distribute free washable, reusable cloth face masks in Jackson.

On Thursday, July 16, masks can be picked up at West Bemis Baptist Church from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. while supplies last. The church is located at 95 Butler Street in Bemis.

Masks will be available for pick-up at the West Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center on Tuesday, July 21 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. while supplies last. The facility is located at 605 Airways Boulevard in Jackson.

There will be no mask distribution at the health department or the WIC Center those days.

Governor Lee’s Unified Command Group (UCG) supplied a limited number of masks for Madison County residents. They will be distributed on a first come first serve basis.

For more information, contact the health department at (731) 423-3020.