Gibson Co. commission meeting discusses need for SROs

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. – Gibson County commissioners met Monday for their monthly meeting and a topic discussed was the need for school resource officers at Gibson County schools.

“The state allocated funding for school districts that did not have SRO’s in schools and so what the grant does it pays up to $35,000 and then the district or municipalities county government will cover the rest of those salaries,” said Eddie Pruett, Director of Schools for the Gibson County Special School District.

Pruett says he’s been in the talks with Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas, the county commission and local municipalities.

There are two school resource officers at the moment, one at Gibson County High School and another at South Gibson County High School.

Pruett says they are looking to add three to four more school resource officers. He says with more school resource officers, there will be an increase in safety in and around schools. Officers will also have the opportunity to build positive relationships with students. But this leaves county commissioners asking questions.

“When you add four positions, you’re looking at around $150,000 to $190,000,” said Pruett. “So there is a concern there if the grant does go away. What do they do with those officers? What do you do with that funding ?”

County commissioners told Pruett he needed to bring a letter of agreement between the county commission, school board and local municipalities. Pruett says it’s important to have more SRO’s protecting schools.

“It’s really important because you just never know. You want everybody to feel safe sending their kids. When parents drop them off at a school building, they want them to get educated but they also want them to be safe.”

He says the districts main goal is to make sure they take care of students and parents needs.

“We try to make sure that our students do feel safe and SRO’s are more than just about being there in case of an emergency,” said Pruett.

Pruett says not only do SRO’s provide safety in schools, they also build relationships with students, staff and parents.

“They build rapport with kids and they build relationships and they become a part of their daily lives so we like for them to see that positive aspect of SRO’s,” said Pruett.

County commissioners say their next meeting will be held in August.