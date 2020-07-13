Mugshots : Madison County : 07/10/20 – 07/13/20

1/25 Christopher Chaney Aggravated domestic assault, simple domestic assault, vandalism

2/25 Michael Dennis Violation of probation

3/25 Raybon Murphy Aggravated assault

4/25 Annon Sara Aloqili Robbery

5/25 Dawn Marie Becker Simple domestic assault



6/25 Darrell Brown Failure to appear

7/25 Millicent Dickerson Failure to appear

8/25 Midarius Faulkner Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

9/25 Rebecca Gray Simple domestic assault

10/25 Jonathan Holman Violation of community corrections



11/25 Mayriah Johnson Simple domestic assault

12/25 Gregory McGowan Simple domestic assault

13/25 Mario Munoz Simple domestic assault

14/25 Eunice Nelson Violation of probation

15/25 Robert Robertson Robbery



16/25 Dwight Rogers Public intoxication

17/25 Jamie Schrantz Aggravated assault

18/25 Shanada Sipes Robbery

19/25 Brian Sowell Aggravated burglary, burglary, evading arrest, reckless driving

20/25 STEGALL, DANNY RAY



21/25 STRAIN, ALLEN

22/25 TAYLOR, ROBERT

23/25 TOMLINSON, MICHEAL

24/25 TURNER, ALLEN

25/25 WOODS,ALANTEZ



















































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/10/20 and 7 a.m. on 07/13/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.