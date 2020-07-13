Mugshots : Madison County : 07/10/20 – 07/13/20 July 13, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/25Christopher Chaney Aggravated domestic assault, simple domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 2/25Michael Dennis Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/25Raybon Murphy Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 4/25Annon Sara Aloqili Robbery Show Caption Hide Caption 5/25Dawn Marie Becker Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/25Darrell Brown Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/25Millicent Dickerson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/25Midarius Faulkner Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 9/25Rebecca Gray Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 10/25Jonathan Holman Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 11/25Mayriah Johnson Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 12/25Gregory McGowan Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 13/25Mario Munoz Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 14/25Eunice Nelson Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 15/25Robert Robertson Robbery Show Caption Hide Caption 16/25Dwight Rogers Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 17/25Jamie Schrantz Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 18/25Shanada Sipes Robbery Show Caption Hide Caption 19/25Brian Sowell Aggravated burglary, burglary, evading arrest, reckless driving Show Caption Hide Caption 20/25STEGALL, DANNY RAY Show Caption Hide Caption 21/25STRAIN, ALLEN Show Caption Hide Caption 22/25TAYLOR, ROBERT Show Caption Hide Caption 23/25TOMLINSON, MICHEAL Show Caption Hide Caption 24/25TURNER, ALLEN Show Caption Hide Caption 25/25WOODS,ALANTEZ Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/10/20 and 7 a.m. on 07/13/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest