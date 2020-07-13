Police search for suspects in Metro PCS robbery

1/3

2/3

3/3





JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two men allegedly involved in a robbery.

Police say the robbery was reported around 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Metro PCS store on North Parkway.

Police say the two men, armed with handguns, entered the business and demanded money.

One of the men was wearing khaki shorts, a white shirt, a white arm sleeve, white shoes and a green and white Boston Celtics hat.

The other man was wearing all black and a red and black Chicago Bulls hat.

Both wore medical-style face masks.

Anyone with information or who can identify these individuals is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.