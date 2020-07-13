Senate candidate discusses topics during stop in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.–A U.S. Senate candidate speaks out about current events, and his goals for Senate.

Bill Hagerty stopped in Jackson, Monday afternoon to discuss several issues brought up from voters, including school re-openings.

He says school, for many students, is a safe environment and where they may get their only meal.

Other topics he discussed include the economy, and bringing back jobs from China.

“We need to find a way to get our students back to school. America is the most innovative nation in the world. We’ve got to find a way to resolve this. I’m worried that if we go back to online training, many students will be left out all together,” Hagerty said.

Early voting for the August 6 election starts Friday, July 17.