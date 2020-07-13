Sunny And Hot, But Not As Humid

Weather Update: Monday, July 10 –

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start the morning off not too bad. Temps fell into the upper 60s across the area, mainly the eastern half of West Tennessee. For today we will remain within a broad upper trough, especially here at the surface. That will help hold temps back into the upper 80s to around 90 this afternoon. In addition, with a Continental Canadian high pressure centered in the Great Lakes region, we will benefit from the northerly flow along with lower dew point temps. We will still have a heat index around 90-92 this afternoon. But that is actually the average high for this time of year.

