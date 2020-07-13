Weakley Co. Sheriff’s Office reminding residents of phone scam

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Weakley County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents about a phone scam.

The sheriff’s office says a Weakley County resident received a telephone call last week from an individual claiming to be a law enforcement official in Texas.

Investigators say the caller told the resident that there was a warrant for their arrest on drug-related charges in Texas.

The resident sent the caller $3,000 on prepaid cards, according to the sheriff’s office.

If you get a call like this one, call your local police department or sheriff’s office before sending any money.