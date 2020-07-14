33 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County; fourth death confirmed

JACKSON, Tenn. — Thirty-three new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Madison County on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 504 since the pandemic began.

A fourth person died Monday due to complications from COVID-19, according to the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department. The patient was a 57-year-old man, according to officials.

The 33 cases confirmed Tuesday are:

58-year-old male (not hospitalized)

19-year-old female (not hospitalized)

35-year-old female (not hospitalized)

16-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)

21-year-old male (hospitalization unknown)

53-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)

31-year-old female (not hospitalized)

24-year-old female (not hospitalized)

22-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)

19-year-old male (not hospitalized)

45-year-old female (not hospitalized)

18-year-old female (not hospitalized)

31-year-old male (not hospitalized)

41-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)

53-year-old male (hospitalization unknown)

48-year-old male (not hospitalized)

53-year-old male (hospitalization unknown)

57-year-old male (hospitalization unknown)

23-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)

41-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)

23-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)

49-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)

71-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)

39-year-old male (hospitalization unknown)

57-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)

70-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)

63-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)

47-year-old male (hospitalization unknown)

24-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)

28-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)

37-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)

15-year-old male (hospitalization unknown)

27-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)

Epidemiology staff are still trying to contact some of the most recent patients, so their hospitalization status is currently unknown.

The health department says 324 Madison County residents have recovered from COVID-19, and 45 people are feeling better. Seven residents are currently hospitalized, and one patient is on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 335 (66%)

38301: 116 (23%)

38356: 5 (1%)

38391: 6 (1%)

38366: 4 (1%)

38343: 10 (2%)

38313: 10 (2%)

38392: 1 (0.25%)

38355: 3 (0.5%)

38362: 5 (1%)

38006: 4 (1%)

38302: 1 (0.25%)

38308: 1 (0.25%)

Unknown: 3 (0.5%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 204 (40%)

White: 220 (44%)

Asian: 7 (1%)

Hispanic: 28 (6%)

Other/Multiracial: 12 (2%)

Unspecified: 33 (7%)

Gender:

Female: 288 (57%)

Male: 216 (43%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 324 (64%)

Not recovered: 106 (21%)

Better: 45 (9%)

Unknown: 25 (5%)

Deaths: 4 (1%)

Age: