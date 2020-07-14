4-year-old accidentally shoots, kills younger sibling in East TN

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a 4-year-old Tennessee child has accidentally shot and killed a younger sibling.

News outlets report police said officers were called to the Bristol Regional Medical Center Saturday night when a child arrived with a gunshot wound.

Police said the child died before officers arrived.

The statement didn’t reveal the child’s name and age.

Bristol police said the shooting happened at the children’s home while the parents were there and the parents took the wounded child to the hospital.

Investigators were trying to determine how the 4-year-old obtained an unsecured gun.