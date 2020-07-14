66,788 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 767 deaths, 3,378 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 66,788 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, July 14. In addition, 767 people have died and 3,378 have been hospitalized. Another 38,272 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Tuesday. The report shows 568 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 27 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 219

Bedford County – 635

Benton County – 17

Bledsoe County – 634

Blount County – 358

Bradley County – 1,061

Campbell County – 75

Cannon County – 60

Carroll County – 58

Carter County — 120

Cheatham County – 301

Chester County – 83

Claiborne County – 80

Clay County – 27

Cocke County – 152

Coffee County – 155

Crockett County — 71

Cumberland County – 228

Davidson County – 14,205

Decatur County – 39

DeKalb County – 100

Dickson County – 295

Dyer County – 310

Fayette County – 393

Fentress County – 29

Franklin County – 124

Gibson County – 217

Giles County – 131

Grainger County – 59

Greene County – 163

Grundy County – 67

Hamblen County – 514

Hamilton County – 3,648

Hancock County – 12

Hardeman County — 456

Hardin County – 142

Hawkins County – 100

Haywood County — 150

Henderson County — 90

Henry County — 56

Hickman County – 114

Houston County – 24

Humphreys County – 52

Jackson County – 52

Jefferson County – 196

Johnson County – 49

Knox County – 1,815

Lake County – 696

Lauderdale County – 204

Lawrence County – 259

Lewis County — 12

Lincoln County – 106

Loudon County – 334

Macon County – 652

Madison County – 395

Marion County – 100

Marshall County – 132

Maury County – 513

McMinn County – 307

McNairy County — 126

Meigs County – 40

Monroe County – 156

Montgomery County – 850

Moore County – 23

Morgan County — 34

Obion County — 131

Overton County – 80

Perry County – 44

Pickett County — 8

Polk County – 57

Putnam County – 1,091

Rhea County – 362

Roane County – 194

Robertson County – 984

Rutherford County – 3,839

Scott County – 30

Sequatchie County – 53

Sevier County – 942

Shelby County – 14,447

Smith County – 187

Stewart County — 32

Sullivan County – 277

Sumner County – 2,103

Tipton County – 727

Trousdale County – 1,513

Unicoi County – 61

Union County — 29

Van Buren County – 11

Warren County – 164

Washington County – 293

Wayne County – 126

Weakley County — 81

White County – 94

Williamson County – 1,990

Wilson County – 1,275

Out of state – 1,737

Pending – 1,051

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 84

Asian – 729

Black or African-American – 13,150

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 56

Other/Multiracial – 10,157

White – 27,432

Pending – 15,180

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 32,952

Hispanic – 14,228

Pending – 19,608

Gender:

Female – 31,566

Male – 34,190

Pending – 1,032

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.