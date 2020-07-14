Forecast Heat Index Over 100°F on Wednesday

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Tuesday, July 14th

As forecast, temperatures began in the middle 60s this morning and have peaked in the lower 90s at the warmest point of the day so far. In spite of how hot it is right now, it will be even hotter tomorrow and possibly even hotter on Thursday. Scattered showers and stray thunderstorms may briefly only cool a few spots down. A Heat Advisory has been issued for Lake, Obion, Dyer, Lauderdale, Tipton, Haywood, Shelby, and Fayette counties from noon to 7 p.m. on Wednesday when heat index values of 105°F to 110°F degrees are expected.

TONIGHT

While not as cool as it was last night into this morning, tonight’s low temperatures should at least reach the upper 60s – right about average for mid-July. We’ll have calm winds and clear skies overnight with a chance for us to view the first comet visible to the naked eye since Hale-Bopp in 1997!

Temperatures will peak in the lower to middle 90s tomorrow afternoon under partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm. You may wish for rain to cool things off, otherwise the heat index is headed for the lower 100s on Wednesday. Even hotter weather is forecast on Thursday! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest hour-by-hour forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

