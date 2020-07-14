Jackson State releases fall semester plans

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson State Community College has announced their final plans for classes during the fall semester.

According to a news release, faculty members will use three different options for classes, while promoting a safe environment for students and employees.

The release says the three options are:

Flex schedule: These classes will be taught at scheduled times through live-streaming software, such as Zoom, provided by the college. Classes will meet online during scheduled times. Students will submit their assignments and have access to materials online.

Online: Classes will be taught through the D2L elearn system. Students will be able to log in and complete assignments at scheduled times. Classes do not have assigned meeting dates or times.

Hybrid: These classes will be taught using a combination of online or FLEX classes and small group settings on campus during scheduled dates and times. Hybrid classes are designed for labs and skill-based courses, primarily for nursing, health sciences, engineering systems, organic chemistry and computer information technology, that require in-person activities and training. The small group classes will be conducted with a mask requirement and distancing measures in place.

Registration for fall classes is available now, and students can apply online or by calling (731) 425-8844. Fall term is scheduled to begin August 24.