JMCSS athletics on hold due to increase in COVID-19 cases among young people

JACKSON, Tenn.–With COVID-19 cases on the rise in Jackson and Madison County, students and parents may wonder if they’ll see the return of sports.

Currently, school athletics in Jackson-Madison County Schools are in ‘Phase 1’ of reopening.

Although, district athletic director Tim Gilmer said they’ve halted these activities for the next two weeks because of an increase in cases, especially in the younger age groups.

Some of the Phase 1 guidelines include students going through a screening, sanitizing any shared equipment between and after uses, and breaking down bigger groups in certain activities.

“We’re not looking at only practice and what we can do, we’re looking at the opening of whenever we can, at some point, of athletic contests,” Gilmer said, “hopefully we will be able to let family and fans in. We’re going to have to decide how that looks.”

He thinks the district will see sports at some point, but when they happen is up to TSSAA.