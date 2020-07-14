Johnnie Walker switching to wooden bottles

Whiskey is often aged in wooden barrels. Now, Johnnie Walker is serving up its scotch in bottles also made from wood.

Johnnie Walker’s parent company, Diageo, says the new bottle, which will be made of wood pulp, will release in 2021.

The bottle is 100% plastic-free, and is expected to be fully recyclable.

To create the paper bottle, Diageo partnered with Pilot Lite to launch “Pulpex Limited,” a sustainable packaging technology company.

Other companies are also joining Pulpex Limited, including Unilever and PepsiCo.

They are expected to launch their own branded paper bottles next year as well.