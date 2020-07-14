Martin man charged with assault after woman injured in shooting

MARTIN, Tenn. — A Martin man is in custody after a shooting Monday night injured a woman.

Martin police say officers were responding to a medical emergency in the 200 block of Meadowbrook Drive around 6:15 p.m. Monday, when they were notified a man at the scene had a gun.

Police say officers found a woman at the home bleeding from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital by ambulance, and was later flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

Her condition is currently unknown.

Officers found Nicky Avent, Jr., 21, outside the home, where he was arrested without incident, according to police.

Avent is charged with aggravated assault and possession of schedule II narcotics.

Avent is currently held at the Weakley County Detention Center, where he is awaiting arraignment.

The investigation is still ongoing.