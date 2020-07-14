Mostly Sunny And Hot Today

Weather Update: Tuesday, July 14 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We have another fair start to the morning. Temps have been holding in the upper 60s. High pressure to the north of the region in the eastern Great Lakes. The Highs grip on the Mid-south will decrease with time today as the the main upper trough shifts east off the East Coast. This will allow the ridge in the southern Plains and desert southwest to shift east. That will push a warm front at us by Wednesday and being much more humid air back into the region for the mid-late week time frame. Because we end up on the edge of the said ridge, the chance of scattered storms will be present starting Wednesday and continuing for the rest of the week. It will be very much hit or miss. By far, the bigger story will be heat and humidity.

Mainly clear skies tonight will allow for a fairly good viewing of ‘Neowise’. It is a comet zipping through the inner planets of the solar system at a blistering 140,968 mph! Chief Meteorologist wrote an excellent blog on how to see it: https://www.wbbjtv.com/2020/07/13/how-to-spot-a-comet-this-week/



