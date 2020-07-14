Salt & Light dinner rescheduled due to COVID-19

JACKSON, Tenn. — Area Relief Ministries has rescheduled their annual Salt & Light Benefit Dinner to October due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release, the dinner was originally scheduled to be held September 10, but has been pushed back to allow the community more time to recover from the pandemic and in the hope that more people will feel comfortable with large gatherings by October.

NFL legend Eddie George will serve as the event’s keynote speaker at the Carl Perkins Civic Center. Dinner is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., and George will begin speaking at 7 p.m.

The Salt & Light Benefit Dinner is Area Relief Ministries’ largest annual fundraiser, according to the release.

The organization has continued to support homeless men during the pandemic through their FreshSTART Program and through Room in the Inn, according to the release. The release says Room in the Inn has also extended their program to give men a safe, clean environment during the COVID-19 pandemic, while the FreshSTART program offered opportunities to gain job skills, earn income, and transition into an independent life.

For more information about the event or to inquire about sponsorship, contact Mike Roby at mroby@eplus.net.