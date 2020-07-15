69,061 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 783 deaths, 3,434 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 69,061 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, July 15. In addition, 783 people have died and 3,434 have been hospitalized. Another 39,857 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Wednesday. The report shows 620 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 28 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 236

Bedford County – 646

Benton County – 24

Bledsoe County – 634

Blount County – 381

Bradley County – 1,096

Campbell County – 77

Cannon County – 65

Carroll County – 63

Carter County — 128

Cheatham County – 311

Chester County – 91

Claiborne County – 86

Clay County – 28

Cocke County – 175

Coffee County – 162

Crockett County — 75

Cumberland County – 241

Davidson County – 14,550

Decatur County – 44

DeKalb County – 119

Dickson County – 308

Dyer County – 326

Fayette County – 404

Fentress County – 35

Franklin County – 127

Gibson County – 237

Giles County – 143

Grainger County – 65

Greene County – 173

Grundy County – 68

Hamblen County – 551

Hamilton County – 3,721

Hancock County – 15

Hardeman County — 480

Hardin County – 154

Hawkins County – 103

Haywood County — 155

Henderson County — 114

Henry County — 57

Hickman County – 118

Houston County – 25

Humphreys County – 53

Jackson County – 62

Jefferson County – 219

Johnson County – 48

Knox County – 1,915

Lake County – 698

Lauderdale County – 218

Lawrence County – 262

Lewis County — 13

Lincoln County – 111

Loudon County – 353

Macon County – 670

Madison County – 409

Marion County – 104

Marshall County – 141

Maury County – 529

McMinn County – 313

McNairy County — 138

Meigs County – 40

Monroe County – 162

Montgomery County – 906

Moore County – 26

Morgan County — 37

Obion County — 144

Overton County – 86

Perry County – 45

Pickett County — 8

Polk County – 61

Putnam County – 1,108

Rhea County – 362

Roane County – 100

Robertson County – 1,010

Rutherford County – 3,944

Scott County – 301

Sequatchie County – 54

Sevier County – 978

Shelby County – 14,891

Smith County – 202

Stewart County — 34

Sullivan County – 290

Sumner County – 2,189

Tipton County – 740

Trousdale County – 1,516

Unicoi County – 61

Union County — 31

Van Buren County – 14

Warren County – 183

Washington County – 321

Wayne County – 103

Weakley County — 87

White County – 116

Williamson County – 2,119

Wilson County – 1,338

Out of state – 1,775

Pending – 1,055

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 91

Asian – 741

Black or African-American – 14,151

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 57

Other/Multiracial – 10,575

White – 29,104

Pending – 14,342

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 36,013

Hispanic – 14,622

Pending – 18,426

Gender:

Female – 32,788

Male – 35,230

Pending – 1,043

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.