Crate and Barrel bed recall

Crate and Barrel has announced a recall for its Parke twin and full beds due to a fall hazard.

The headboard of these beds can reportedly separate from the side rails.

Crate and Barrel has received nine reports where the headboard separated from the frame, including two injuries.

If you have one of these beds, stop using it and contact Crate and Barrel for a free replacement.

Call (800) 451-8217 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT, or Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. through 6 p.m. CT, or online at www.crateandbarrel.com and click on “Recalls” located at the bottom of the page.