Fifth COVID-19 death confirmed; 30 new cases in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — A fifth death related to COVID-19 has been confirmed in Madison County, according to Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department director Kim Tedford.

The patient is an 86-year-old woman, who was hospitalized at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital before her death Tuesday.

Tedford confirmed another 30 positive COVID-19 patients on Wednesday, as well, bringing the total number of cases to 534.

Those patients are:

47-year-old female (not hospitalized)

9-year-old male (not hospitalized)

32-year-old female (not hospitalized)

21-year-old female (not hospitalized)

45-year-old female (not hospitalized)

48-year-old male (not hospitalized)

58-year-old female (hospitalized)

10-month-old female (not hospitalized)

59-year-old male (not hospitalized)

21-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)

22-year-old male (hospitalization unknown)

66-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)

68-year-old male (not hospitalized)

65-year-old female (not hospitalized)

86-year-old female (not hospitalized)

Unknown male (hospitalization unknown)

81-year-old male (hospitalization unknown)

81-year-old female (not hospitalized)

81-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)

90-year-old male (hospitalization unknown)

83-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)

79-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)

88-year-old male (hospitalization unknown)

81-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)

95-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)

26-year-old male (hospitalization unknown)

62-year-old male (hospitalized)

63-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)

60-year-old female (hospitalization unknown)

73-year-old male (hospitalization unknown)

Health department staff are still attempting to reach some of these individuals, so their hospitalization status is currently unknown.

Of those cases, 164 are active and 341 have recovered.

Tedford said eight patients are currently hospitalized at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital, and one is on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 354 (66%)

38301: 122 (23%)

38356: 5 (1%)

38391: 7 (1%)

38366: 4 (1%)

38343: 11 (2%)

38313: 10 (2%)

38392: 1 (0.25%)

38355: 3 (0.5%)

38362: 8 (1.25%)

38006: 4 (1%)

38302: 1 (0.25%)

38308: 1 (0.25%)

Unknown: 3 (0.5%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 210 (39.3%)

White: 237 (44.3%)

Asian: 7 (1.3%)

Hispanic: 29 (5.5%)

Other/Multiracial: 12 (2.3%)

Unspecified: 39 (7.3%)

Gender:

Female: 306 (57%)

Male: 228 (43%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 341 (64%)

Not recovered: 117 (22%)

Better: 47 (9%)

Unknown: 24 (4%)

Deaths: 5 (1%)

Age: