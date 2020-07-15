Forecast Heat Index of 105°F to 110°F on Thursday

Weather Update – 6:30 p.m. – Tuesday, July 14th

Temperatures across West Tennessee felt like the lower 100s this afternoon and some areas even reached a heat index between 105°F and 110°F! We can expect even hotter weather tomorrow but the chance for rain on Thursday is higher than it was today. Showers and thunderstorms could end up producing heavy rainfall that leads to flash flooding in a few locations and frequent lightning within storms that may also produce strong winds. Stay weather-aware!

TONIGHT

An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible in the early evening but the night ahead will be mostly dry. The air is very humid tonight, so temperatures will only drop to the middle 70s at the coolest point of the night with light winds from the southwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour. On average, we only have 4-5 nights per year with a minimum temperature of 75°F or warmer.

Temperatures will peak in the lower to middle 90s tomorrow with a heat index of 105°F to 110°F. Scattered showers and thunderstorms may bring brief relief from the heat with a marginal risk for strong thunderstorms and flash flooding. Rain is likeliest from the afternoon through early evening but a few showers could linger past sunset. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest hour-by-hour forecast to show you when rain will arrive and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

