Government watchdog group releases 2020 Congressional Pig Book

JACKSON, Tenn. — A government watchdog group released their 2020 study on government waste.

Citizens Against Government Waste held a virtual conference, unveiling their 2020 Congressional Pig Book.

Their book details pork barrel spending and what they claim is excessive waste in government.

Wednesday’s conference featured multiple speakers, including Tennessee Rep. Marsha Blackburn and Rep. Tim Burchett.

They gave an overview of how much waste they identified for this year.

“The amount spent was $15.9 billion, a 3.9 percent increase over the $15.3 billion in fiscal year 2019,” said Citizens Against Government Waste President Thomas Schatz.

Most of the pork barrel spending came from the defense sector.