Hand sanitizer recall

Bio-A Advance hand sanitizer and Bersih hand sanitizer are being recalled.

The hand sanitizers may contain methanol, which can cause adverse side effects to your health.

The Bio-A product was sold in 480ml bottles with an expiration date of April 2022.

If you have this product, you are asked to mail it back to the manufacturer for a refund.

The Bersih hand sanitizer was sold in 16.9oz bottles.

If you have this product, return it to the place of purchase.

Both of these products were sold nationwide.

Consumers with questions regarding the Bio-A Advance recall can contact AAA Cosmética by phone +525526281124 or e-mail to customerservice@aaacosmetica. com.mx Monday to Friday from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm Central Time.

Consumers with questions regarding the Bersih recall can contact Soluciones Cosméticas at 866-912-8410 Monday through Friday 8am to 5pm Eastern Time or by email at bersihrecall6551@stericycle. com.