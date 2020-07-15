Investigators look into house fire on North Royal St.

JACKSON, Tenn. — Fire investigators are looking into a fire that broke out early Wednesday evening.

According to Deputy Chief Don Friddle with the Jackson Fire Department, firefighters were called to the scene of a vacant house fire on Royal Street near Preston Street around 8:30 p.m.

The Jackson Police Department had the intersection of Royal and Preston blocked as crews battled the fire. As of late Wednesday night, firefighters were still working to extinguish the blaze.

Friddle says the Jackson Fire Department was originally called to the scene of another fire nearby when they were called to the North Royal Street fire. He says their preliminary investigation indicates the fire is suspicious.

Friddle also said there were no injuries and the fire remains under investigation.