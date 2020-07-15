JMCSS announces return date for students, teachers

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System announced its plans for reopening Wednesday.

JMCSS Back to School Announcement Traditional. Virtual. Or CyberSchool. We’re offering flexible options for families in Jackson-Madison County. Posted by Jackson-Madison County Schools on Wednesday, July 15, 2020

In a Facebook video posted by the JMCSS, Chief of Staff and Public Information Greg Hammond announced August 24 as the tentative start date for students.

Hammond says teachers will start back to school two weeks earlier on August 10, allowing teachers time to prepare for classes.

The school board still has to approve the August 24 start date. However Hammond says they expect the board to approve.

Students will be able to attend three different options, according to Hammond.

He says students will be able to attend a traditional in-person classroom option, a virtual classroom option or a new CyberSchool option.

The CyberSchool option will be fully virtual from August to May, according to Hammond.

Students in the virtual classroom option will have the ability to switch to in-person classes after nine weeks.

