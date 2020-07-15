Mugshots : Madison County : 07/14/20 – 07/15/20 July 15, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/10Roxanne Earls Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 2/10Cecil Bond Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 3/10Richard Butler Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/10Jerry Cole Possession of methamphetamine, schedule IV drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 5/10Anthony Johnson Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/10Kendric Miller Aggravated domestic assault, aggravated burglary Show Caption Hide Caption 7/10Michael Parr Theft under $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 8/10Justin Peterson Violation of community corrections, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/10James Junior Pruitt Sex offender registry violations, violation of probation, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 10/10Nicholas Sinclair Violation of probation, counterfeit controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/14/20 and 7 a.m. on 07/15/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest