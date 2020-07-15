Mugshots : Madison County : 07/14/20 – 07/15/20

1/10 Roxanne Earls Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

2/10 Cecil Bond Vandalism

3/10 Richard Butler Failure to appear

4/10 Jerry Cole Possession of methamphetamine, schedule IV drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

5/10 Anthony Johnson Simple domestic assault



6/10 Kendric Miller Aggravated domestic assault, aggravated burglary

7/10 Michael Parr Theft under $1,000

8/10 Justin Peterson Violation of community corrections, violation of probation

9/10 James Junior Pruitt Sex offender registry violations, violation of probation, violation of community corrections

10/10 Nicholas Sinclair Violation of probation, counterfeit controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia





















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/14/20 and 7 a.m. on 07/15/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.