Tennessee lakes, river see 3 accidents during weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Wildlife officials say two people drowned and a third person was seriously hurt in accidents on Tennessee waterways this past weekend.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says all three incidents took place Saturday in Middle Tennessee.

In Hickman County, a fisherman drowned after losing his footing while wading in the Duck River and getting pinned underwater against a tree.

Officials said bystanders performed CPR on a 77-year-old man who fell from a boat on Percy Priest Lake. The man was taken to a hospital.

At Tims Ford Lake, searchers found the body of a man who had jumped from a pontoon boat into the water.