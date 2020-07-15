Tips on staying safe in the summer heat

JACKSON, Tenn. — Every year around 600 heat related deaths happen across the country.

With excessive heat in the forecast, have you prepared a heat safety check list?

Before you start your day, check the forecast to help you plan. The hottest part of the day tends to be mid-morning to early evening.

We’re no stranger to heat here in the Mid-South. Although the air-conditioners have already been on full blast, it’s a good time to make sure the filters are clean and the system is properly installed.

“Any of your ducting, or you know, duct connections need to be properly insulated,” said Zach Edwards with Tim Ferguson, Plumbing, Heating and Electric. “You know we don’t want any air leaks because you’re losing efficiency and comfort ultimately.”

If you do plan on being outside during the hottest part of the day, think light and loose. Dark clothing tends to absorb light from the sun a lot easier. Make sure you’re dressing in loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothing.

Also, look for signs that may indicate heat related health issues, such as exhaustion or stroke.

Signs of heat stroke include lack of sweating, nausea, dizziness and having a rapid pulse. If you do decide to be outside for long periods of time, apply and reapply sunscreen to protect your skin from sunburn.

The most common tip you hear when trying to stay cool is to drink plenty of water. Increased water intake can help avoid dehydration and heatstroke on hot days.

On average, people should drink eight to 10 glasses of water, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Even more if you’re someone who works outside a lot.

You can remember your phone, wallet and keys when running errands, but don’t forget to check the backseat of your vehicle too.

Last year 52 young children died after being left inside hot cars, with already a handful of reported deaths this year since April.

Don’t forget about those four legged friends as well. If it’s 80 degrees outside, it only takes about 60 minutes before the temperatures inside a vehicle exceed 120 degrees. 858 children have died due to pediatric vehicular heatstroke since 1998.

There’s no need to postpone outdoor plans though. Make sure to take breaks every 15 minutes and slow down.

Also don’t forget to check on family, friends and neighbors who don’t have air-conditioning.