West Tennessee Healthcare sees record number of COVID-19 patients

JACKSON, Tenn. — More patients are hospitalized in West Tennessee due to COVID-19 than in previous weeks as the health department confirms the death of a fifth COVID-19 patient.

“Our positive cases keep growing every day. [It is] up 30 today,” said Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris.

More patients are being hospitalized, with West Tennessee Healthcare reporting yet another record number of COVID-19 patients in Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

“We have 59 positive COVID patients at the hospital this morning, which is our highest number yet. That number has continued to increase every day,” said West Tennessee Healthcare Chief Compliance and Communications Officer, Amy Garner.

Of those 59 patients, 23 are in the ICU, and 13 of them are on ventilators. But most of those patients aren’t from Madison County.

“We are seeing quite a few patients from the Hardeman County area, but really we are seeing patients from almost every county in West Tennessee,” Garner said.

On Wednesday, Hardeman County reported 480 total cases of COVID-19.

West Tennessee Healthcare serves 19 counties, including parts of Missouri. Garner says they have COVID-positive patients in most of those areas.

“We have hospitals all over West Tennessee as well, but those hospitals are seeing increasing numbers of patients as well. We’ve got COVID patients in almost all of our outlying facilities today,” Garner said.

Garner says the hospital has three units for COVID-positive patients, and they are preparing to expand to additional areas as more patients are admitted.

“The hospital has one COVID floor of 30 beds. That has 27 patients in it. Another floor that they’ve opened up that has eight patients in it,” Mayor Harris said.

Staff are being reassigned or are signing up to help those patients, but stopping the spread of the virus is still a priority.

“It’s really important that we stop the spread in our community so that we have plenty of staff and healthcare workers that are able to take care of our patients,” Garner said.

Garner says hospital leaders are in contact with mayors in the surrounding counties, and they are also in contact with the Tennessee Department of Health and the Tennessee Hospital Association.

Mayor Harris says that adding restrictions back to the community will be a last resort, but hopes that the spread of the virus will slow under the mask mandate.

A total of 534 cases were reported in Madison County on Wednesday.