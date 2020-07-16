18 new COVID-19 cases in Madison County; 6th death confirmed

JACKSON, Tenn. — A sixth death related to COVID-19 has been confirmed in Madison County, according to a press release from the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.

The patient is an 85-year-old male who died Wednesday due to complications from COVID-19.

The health department also confirmed another 18 positive COVID-19 patients on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 552.

Those patients are:

8-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

29-year-old female (not hospitalized)

Unknown female (not hospitalized)

65-year-old female (not hospitalized)

45-year-old female (not hospitalized)

53-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)

57-year-old female (not hospitalized)

53-year-old female (not hospitalized)

Unknown male (not hospitalized)

35-year-old male (not hospitalized)

5-month-old male (not hospitalized)

42-year-old male (not hospitalized)

48-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

22-year-old female (not hospitalized)

39-year-old male (hospitalized)

36-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

21-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

53-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

Health department staff are still attempting to reach out to some of these individuals.

Of those cases, 170 are active and 376 have recovered.

Eight patients are currently hospitalized at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital, and one is on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 363 (66%)

38301: 130 (24%)

38356: 5 (0.9%)

38391: 7 (1.2%)

38366: 4 (0.7%)

38343: 11 (1.9%)

38313: 10 (1.8%)

38392: 1 (0.2%)

38355: 4 (0.7%)

38362: 8 (1.4%)

38006: 4 (0.7%)

38302: 1 (0.2%)

38308: 1 (0.2%)

Unknown: 3 (0.5%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 217 (39.2%)

White: 245 (44.3%)

Asian: 7 (1.2%)

Hispanic: 29 (5.2%)

Other/Multiracial: 12 (2.1%)

Unspecified: 42 (8%)

Gender:

Female: 318 (58%)

Male: 234 (42%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 376 (68%)

Not recovered: 101 (18.5%)

Better: 41 (7.5%)

Unknown: 28 (5%)

Deaths: 6 (1%)

Age: