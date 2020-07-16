$5.5 billion raised for education by Tennessee Education Lottery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Education Lottery announced is has raised over $5.5 billion for education since 2004.

The TEL made the announcement as it closed fiscal year 2020 with its best quarter, according to a news release.

The release says it recorded its highest gross total revenues of $1.84 billion, with $438,229,000 going towards education.

“We find ourselves in unique times, but our mission remains the same: to serve Tennessee by generating proceeds for education,” TEL President and CEO Rebecca Paul Hargrove said. “Throughout this spring and summer, we stayed focused on our mission. I am incredibly grateful for our committed retailers, passionate players, Board of Directors and the dedicated team at the TEL who made this possible for Tennessee students.”

The release says $17,605,000 is for after-school programs.