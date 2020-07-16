71,540 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 796 deaths, 3,497 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 71,540 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, July 16. In addition, 796 people have died and 3,497 have been hospitalized. Another 41,250 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Thursday. The report shows 659 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 29 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 252

Bedford County – 654

Benton County – 26

Bledsoe County – 636

Blount County – 416

Bradley County – 1,114

Campbell County – 79

Cannon County – 66

Carroll County – 69

Carter County — 141

Cheatham County – 332

Chester County – 99

Claiborne County – 91

Clay County – 31

Cocke County – 180

Coffee County – 168

Crockett County — 84

Cumberland County – 244

Davidson County – 14,982

Decatur County – 49

DeKalb County – 128

Dickson County – 323

Dyer County – 337

Fayette County – 424

Fentress County – 36

Franklin County – 136

Gibson County – 259

Giles County – 163

Grainger County – 67

Greene County – 187

Grundy County – 71

Hamblen County – 571

Hamilton County – 3,840

Hancock County – 24

Hardeman County — 503

Hardin County – 171

Hawkins County – 117

Haywood County — 172

Henderson County — 132

Henry County — 60

Hickman County – 129

Houston County – 25

Humphreys County – 55

Jackson County – 65

Jefferson County – 227

Johnson County – 51

Knox County – 1,991

Lake County – 698

Lauderdale County – 229

Lawrence County – 272

Lewis County — 13

Lincoln County – 126

Loudon County – 368

Macon County – 680

Madison County – 428

Marion County – 113

Marshall County – 150

Maury County – 557

McMinn County – 326

McNairy County — 146

Meigs County – 43

Monroe County – 165

Montgomery County – 974

Moore County – 28

Morgan County — 38

Obion County — 155

Overton County – 88

Perry County – 47

Pickett County — 9

Polk County – 63

Putnam County – 1,136

Rhea County – 370

Roane County – 105

Robertson County – 1,084

Rutherford County – 4,114

Scott County – 32

Sequatchie County – 54

Sevier County – 1,010

Shelby County – 15,324

Smith County – 205

Stewart County — 35

Sullivan County – 305

Sumner County – 2,264

Tipton County – 763

Trousdale County – 1,526

Unicoi County – 63

Union County — 32

Van Buren County – 14

Warren County – 189

Washington County – 336

Wayne County – 135

Weakley County — 94

White County – 117

Williamson County – 2,217

Wilson County – 1,412

Out of state – 1,852

Pending – 1,057

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 92

Asian – 760

Black or African-American – 14,422

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 57

Other/Multiracial – 10,850

White – 30,043

Pending – 15,316

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 37,000

Hispanic – 14,862

Pending – 19,678

Gender:

Female – 34,059

Male – 36,423

Pending – 1,058

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.