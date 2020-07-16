Brownsville police investigate overnight shootings

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Police are investigating two shootings in one West Tennessee town.

According to Brownsville Police Department Assistant Chief Kelvin Evans, the first shooting happened around midnight on North McLemore Street.

When officers arrived they found a person had been shot.

Evans says the second shooting happened a few minutes later on Young Street, where again another person was found shot.

Both shooting victims were taken to area hospitals, and both are in stable condition.

“Right now, still under investigation. Not sure of any suspect information, currently still under investigation,” Evans said.

If you have information on either shooting, call the Brownsville Police Department at (731) 772-1260.