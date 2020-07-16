Ceremony honors late blues artist Denise LaSalle

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Queen of Blues was remembered during a special ceremony on Thursday.

Family and friends came together to place a headstone on the grave of the late blues artist Denise LaSalle.

The ceremony took place at Parkway Memorial Gardens in east Jackson.

LaSalle’s daughter, Bridgette Edwards, says this day was for celebrating many things, including the anniversary of LaSalle and James “Super” Wolfe’s marriage.

“We’re celebrating her book, which came out earlier in May, and also we’re celebrating her birthday and the anniversary,” Edwards said.

LaSalle died in January of 2018 in the Hub City. The book about her was written by David White, of Chicago.