Crockett County Schools announce August 3 start date

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — Crockett County Schools have announced August 3 as a start date, according to news release from the school system.

The release says that students will follow an alternate schedule for the first two weeks of classes. The schedule will be by grade level.

Crockett County Schools says they are working an a virtual option for students. Links related to the Virtual Learning Academy will be released at a later time.

The release says that a plan will be also be released next Wednesday. To read the full announcement from Crockett County Schools, click here.