Get a new job and win a new ride with Personnel Placements, LLC

JACKSON, Tenn. — Personnel Placements, LLC (PPL) announced in a news release they are giving away a 2019 Nissan Rogue to a qualified PPL employee.

“At PPL, we currently have numerous job openings,” said Ben Ferguson, President of Personnel Placements, LLC. “We want to do our part to get as many people in the area working as possible, especially right now. What better way to do than than to offer a new car to go along with a new job?”

The release states all current and new PPL employees will be eligible to win the vehicle if they meet the minimum requirements for the contest rules.

“We realize that while some people need jobs, everyone knows someone who needs a job,” said Amy Scarbrough, Vice President of PPL. “That’s why we’ve decided to also give away $500 to someone who helps us spread the word about the car giveaway.”

As mentioned by Scarbrough, those who are employed elsewhere can share the word about PPL’s car giveaway via social media and earn entries to win $500.

If you are interested in applying for a job, visit PPL’s website.

Click here if you are interested in sharing word about the contest. You can also find all rules and requirements for both contests on that page.