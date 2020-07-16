Health department partnership provides free masks to residents

BEMIS, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department along with representatives from the University of Tennessee, Tennessee State University Extension Office and West Bemis Baptist Church distributed free washable, reusable cloth face masks in Jackson on Thursday.

The masks were available for pick-up at West Bemis Baptist Church from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s Unified Command Group supplied a limited number of masks for Madison County residents. They were distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“So many were thankful and said thank you so much for doing this in this area, so we were glad that we were able to partner with West Bemis Baptist Church,” said UT Ag Extension Agent Tennille Short.

The next mask giveaway will be at the West Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center next Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. while supplies last.

The facility is located at 605 Airways Boulevard in Jackson. Please call the health department at (731) 423-3020 if you have questions.