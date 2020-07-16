Hot And Muggy, Storms Possible Later

Weather Update: Thursday, July 16 —

It will be another hot and steamy day for us here in West Tennessee as temperatures quickly rise through the 80s today and to around 94°F for the high temp. Dew point will creep into the mid 70s this afternoon which will yield heat index around 105-110°F. A cold front is in place this morning just north of the Tennessee and Kentucky border. The front will be pressed south by a fairly decent continental polar air mass shifting east towards the Great Lakes. The front however will be fighting against a fairly strong barotropic ridge that has been gradually strengthening and expanding over the last 36 hours or so. Thus its not exactly clear how today will evolve. We do expect scattered thunderstorms to get going after 1 or 2 PM where there is a pooling of mid to upper 70° dew points in NW Tennessee . This will likely be where the initial cells develop. A couple storms may become strong to severe, but it should be an isolated occurrence. Should we have severe weather the main threat will be with pockets of damaging winds along with very heavy rain and a lot of lightning.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

