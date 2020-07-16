Mugshots : Madison County : 07/15/20 – 07/16/20

1/14 Megon Smith Simple domestic assault

2/14 Ajan Lee White Aggravated assault, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

3/14 Amie Beth Britt Driving under the influence

4/14 Christevon Godwin Failure to appear

5/14 Desmond McCorkle Public intoxication



6/14 James Blaylock Failure to appear

7/14 James Paul Brown Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

8/14 John Frederick Birmingham Simple domestic assault

9/14 Nicole McGill Assault, reckless endangerment

10/14 Reginald Bond Violation of probation, violation of conditions of community supervision



11/14 Robert Leon Price Jr. Public intoxication

12/14 Shadrach Bond Aggravated assault, vandalism

13/14 Sherri Dominguez Aggravated assault

14/14 Timothy Mayfield Simple domestic assault





























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/15/20 and 7 a.m. on 07/16/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.