Nearly $23 million aimed at 3 rural Tennessee projects

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — U.S. Rep. David Kustoff has announced nearly $23 million in federal loans and grants for community facilities projects in three rural West Tennessee counties.

The Republican congressman’s office said Wednesday that the funding for the projects is part of a $153 million investment by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to build and improve important community facilities throughout the country.

Kustoff said Crockett County is getting a $18.3 million loan to expand and renovate its middle and high schools.

A $4 million loan is going to the town of Somerville to build a fire station and renovate an existing law enforcement facility.

Obion County is receiving a $500,000 loan and $150,000 grant to build an airplane hangar.