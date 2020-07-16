Rocky Mountain Bicycles recall

Rocky Mountain Bicycles is recalling three of its bike styles due to fall and injury hazards.

The Non-Electric Instinct, Instinct BC, and Pipeline bicycles are all being recalled.

The bicycle’s front frame triangle can reportedly crack and cause separation of the head tube from the frame.

The firm has received 12 reports of the front triangles cracking so far.

If you have one of these bikes, stop using it and contact Rocky Mountain Bicycles on how to receive a free replacement front triangle.

Call toll-free at (877) 744-1515 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.bikes.com/en/safety-recall or www.bikes.com/en and click on “Safety Recall” at the top of the home page.