Scattered Thunderstorms Possible on Friday

Weather Update – 10:45 p.m. – Thursday, July 15th

Radar estimated that parts of Carroll County had 3-4″ of rain fall today! However, there were many more places that had no rain at all than those that had enough to cause problems with flooding. While flooding is never a good thing, some parts of West Tennessee are getting more desperate for some wet weather. Thunderstorms are possible again tomorrow to help bring relief from the drought and the heat!

TONIGHT

Scattered showers may return to parts of northwest Tennessee after midnight. Some of the latest model data continues to point to an increasing potential pockets of heavy rain developing but the risk for severe weather remains low. Temperatures will drop to the lower and middle 70s again under partly cloudy skies.

It’ll be another hot and humid day for West Tennesseans tomorrow with temperatures in the lower 90s that could end up feeling like the lower 100s. There’s a chance for scattered thunderstorms again on Friday so be on the lookout for localized flash flooding from heavy rainfall. Rain chances diminish this weekend but the heat and humidity continue! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest weekend forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

