Thunderstorms Will Linger into the Evening

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Thursday, July 15th

Locally heavy rainfall has resulted in isolated incidents with flash flooding in West Tennessee this afternoon. Travel cautiously this evening and avoid flooded roads at all costs – turn around, don’t drown! Additional thunderstorms are possible tomorrow with another threat for heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding.

TONIGHT

Scattered thunderstorms will slowly dissipate after sunset tonight. Be aware that after heavy rainfall, some roads may still either have ponding or water covering their surface so travel cautiously. Temperatures will drop to the lower and middle 70s again under partly cloudy skies.

It’ll be another hot and humid day for West Tennesseans tomorrow with temperatures in the lower 90s that could end up feeling like the lower 100s. There’s a chance for scattered thunderstorms again on Friday be on the lookout for localized flash flooding from heavy rainfall. Rain chances diminish this weekend but the heat and humidity continue! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest weekend forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

