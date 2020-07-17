73,819 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 815 deaths, 3,562 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 73,819 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, July 17. In addition, 815 people have died and 3,562 have been hospitalized. Another 42,734 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Friday. The report shows 681 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 30 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 265

Bedford County – 668

Benton County – 26

Bledsoe County – 638

Blount County – 488

Bradley County – 1,165

Campbell County – 87

Cannon County – 68

Carroll County – 71

Carter County — 147

Cheatham County – 340

Chester County – 107

Claiborne County – 104

Clay County – 32

Cocke County – 196

Coffee County – 170

Crockett County — 90

Cumberland County – 247

Davidson County – 15,342

Decatur County – 50

DeKalb County – 137

Dickson County – 343

Dyer County – 352

Fayette County – 433

Fentress County – 38

Franklin County – 141

Gibson County – 276

Giles County – 168

Grainger County – 69

Greene County – 193

Grundy County – 71

Hamblen County – 607

Hamilton County – 3,994

Hancock County – 25

Hardeman County — 511

Hardin County – 185

Hawkins County – 124

Haywood County — 174

Henderson County — 139

Henry County — 60

Hickman County – 133

Houston County – 27

Humphreys County – 58

Jackson County – 67

Jefferson County – 241

Johnson County – 51

Knox County – 2,136

Lake County – 699

Lauderdale County – 238

Lawrence County – 280

Lewis County — 15

Lincoln County – 126

Loudon County – 382

Macon County – 696

Madison County – 452

Marion County – 117

Marshall County – 154

Maury County – 580

McMinn County – 351

McNairy County — 148

Meigs County – 45

Monroe County – 168

Montgomery County – 1,065

Moore County – 28

Morgan County — 38

Obion County — 155

Overton County – 89

Perry County – 47

Pickett County — 10

Polk County – 64

Putnam County – 1,145

Rhea County – 378

Roane County – 112

Robertson County – 1,076

Rutherford County – 4,242

Scott County – 33

Sequatchie County – 60

Sevier County – 1,052

Shelby County – 15,632

Smith County – 212

Stewart County — 36

Sullivan County – 332

Sumner County – 2,344

Tipton County – 780

Trousdale County – 1,539

Unicoi County – 67

Union County — 40

Van Buren County – 14

Warren County – 208

Washington County – 358

Wayne County – 141

Weakley County — 99

White County – 117

Williamson County – 2,309

Wilson County – 1,457

Out of state – 1,890

Pending – 1,145

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 91

Asian – 766

Black or African-American – 14,737

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 58

Other/Multiracial – 10,933

White – 30,936

Pending – 16,298

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 37,895

Hispanic – 15,030

Pending – 20,894

Gender:

Female – 35,256

Male – 37,475

Pending – 1,088

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.