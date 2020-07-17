Aid available for businesses in northwest Tennessee

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The Small Business Development Center at Dyersburg State Community College is helping business owners get needed relief.

A news release from DSCC says the center has assisted over 60 businesses with receiving additional assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Since May 1, the Small Business Development Center at Dyersburg State has helped in excess of 65 businesses with the Paycheck Protection Program, the Economic Injury Disaster Loan and the Small Business Administration Express Bridge Loan,” said Director of the SBDC-DSCC Van Wylie. “These applications represent in excess of $1.8 million in loans and grants to business owners.”

Wylie says that there is more aid available to business owners in northwest Tennessee. To learn more about the loans and financial assistance, visit the SBA website.

You can also learn more about the Small Business Development Center by contacting Wylie at (731) 286-3201 or wylie@dscc.edu.