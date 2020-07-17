Details released in crash of plane carrying Earnhardt Jr.

UNDATED (AP) – New details released by the National Transportation and Safety Board show Dale Earnhardt Jr. and a pilot struggled to open an airplane’s wing emergency exit as the aircraft began to burn and fill with smoke before the retired race car driver and his family managed to escape from the main door during a 2019 crash in Tennessee.

Documents released Thursday by the NTSB provide pilot, passenger and witness statements about the Aug. 15, 2019 plane crash at an airport in Elizabethton, Tennessee.

Earnhardt, a NASCAR television analyst and retired driver, was with his wife, 15-month-old daughter, two pilots and the family dog when their Cessna crashed.